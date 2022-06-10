Thanksgiving Services For Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference

Jamaicans at home and abroad can participate in two thanksgiving services this weekend for the upcoming Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference.
The first service will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Apple Creek Seventh-day Adventist Church in Markham, Canada, beginning at 11:00 a.m. while the other will take place on Sunday, June 12, at Waltham Park New Testament Church of God, 65 Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, will speak at the service in Kingston and via a pre-recorded message at the event in Canada.
Group Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited, Senator Don Wehby, who is Chairman of the Diaspora Conference, will also send pre-recorded messages to the services.
Persons can attend in-person or online via the churches’ Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.
The hybrid conference is being convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade from June 14 to 16 under the theme, ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness’.
Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank held at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Senator Campbell said that discussions at the conference will focus on health, transforming the education sector, agriculture and investment opportunities in Jamaica. There will be five main plenaries focused on education, health, creative industries, business and investment, and science and innovation.
He informed that the persons can also participate in ‘Riverside chats’ and ‘Ignite talks’ with experts in different fields on the conference platform.
“It is made much easier this year for you to participate, to question the presenters and to make suggestions, so that will be an added feature,” he noted.
Interested persons are encouraged to visit the Ministry’s website at www.mfaft.gov.jm to register and to access other information on the conference, or contact the Secretariat by email at diasporaconference@mfaft.gov.jm. There is no cost to register.