Relief Soon For Persons Applying For Police Records

Citizens will soon be able to access police records without waiting in long lines as the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Criminal Records Office continues to upgrade its technology systems.
Details were shared during a tour of the Criminal Records Office on Duke Street, downtown Kingston, by Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on June 9.
Dr. Chang pointed out that while the Office received a US$5-million upgrade with the Multi-Biometric Identification System, more interventions are needed to reduce lines formed outside the building by persons waiting on their appointments.
“For a service which is crucial and critical, we cannot, as a government, treat those individuals like that. So, we’ll take steps to correct this,” the Minister emphasised.
For his part, Acting Project Manager in the Ministry for Major Communication, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Projects, Stefan Robinson, said plans are in place to continuously improve the current system.
“We’re now looking at improving its efficiency for the public to come, apply and be able to receive their certificates in a shorter period of time, and removing the need for some persons having to come here physically,” he said.
Operations Manager at the JCF’s Technology Branch, Yvette Spencer, said discussions are under way to implement online applications for citizens to book appointments.
Meanwhile, Commanding Officer of the JCF’s Technical Services Division, Donna Harris-Jones, is encouraging the public to book their appointments by calling the Office, until these changes come into effect.
“Persons are being urged to call when requesting to set an appointment because when they don’t, it causes a build-up of additional persons on the outside that is certainly beyond our control. There is limited space that is available,” she noted.
To book appointments for police records, citizens are encouraged to call 1 (876) 224-1011.