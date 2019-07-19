Tertiary Students Invited to Apply for BGLC Education Grant

Tertiary-level students across Jamaica are invited to apply for the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Education Grant for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The time to apply has been extended to July 22. Assistance will be provided for more than 200 students.

Grants are available to students in Jamaica, 26 years and younger, who are registered for the academic year 2019-2020 with a GPA of at least 2.75.

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that each student will receive $50,000 towards their tuition fee.

“We want to encourage Jamaican young people who are pursuing tertiary studies to apply for the education grant, as it is not a loan, and it will be paid directly to the school,” Ms. Lewis said.

“As the regulator of the gambling industry, what the BGLC wants to ensure is that the proceeds of gambling are used to do good within our community,” she added.

Ms. Lewis pointed out that most of the taxes and fees collected by the BGLC go back to the Consolidated Fund; however, a portion of the proceeds goes to the CHASE Fund and to charitable causes.

More than 400 students have already benefited from the BGLC’s Education Fund since it was launched in 2015. The initiative is part of the gaming regulatory body’s corporate social responsibility programme, focusing on education and community development.

Miss Lewis noted that part of the application is a 500-word essay, for which the topics can be found on the BGLC website.

Additional details about the BGLC Education Grant, including application requirements and forms, are available for download at the BGLC’s website at www.bglc.gov.jm.