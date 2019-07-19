T/20 Community Cricket Competition Enters Quarter-Final Stage

Story Highlights The Sports Development Commission (SDC)/Wray and Nephew National Community T/20 Cricket competition has entered the quarter-final stage, with the final eight teams to compete this weekend.

Johnson Mountain of St. Thomas will take on Orange from St. James at Chedwin Park, St. Catherine at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (July 20), with Orange Hill of Westmoreland to match skills with Fairfield of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. at the same venue.

On Sunday (July 21), Links United and White River from St. Ann will compete in a 10:00 a.m. match at Three Hills, St. Mary, to be followed by Gayle from St. Mary against Junction/Ballards Valley at 2:00 p.m.

The Sports Development Commission (SDC)/Wray and Nephew National Community T/20 Cricket competition has entered the quarter-final stage, with the final eight teams to compete this weekend.

Johnson Mountain of St. Thomas will take on Orange from St. James at Chedwin Park, St. Catherine at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (July 20), with Orange Hill of Westmoreland to match skills with Fairfield of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. at the same venue.

On Sunday (July 21), Links United and White River from St. Ann will compete in a 10:00 a.m. match at Three Hills, St. Mary, to be followed by Gayle from St. Mary against Junction/Ballards Valley at 2:00 p.m.

The competition will culminate with the finals on August 25 at the Noranda Sports Complex, St. Ann.

The winning team will receive a cash prize is $1.2 million, with $600,000 for second place, $300,000 for third place, and $150,000 for the fourth-place team.

At the official launch of the competition at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development in Kingston on Wednesday (July 17), portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, commended the teams for their performance in the competition, which started in April.

He also hailed the Sports Development Commission (SDC) for advancing community development through its annual cricket competition.

“The SDC continues to excel and to make the Government proud of its efforts in the field of community development…it takes a certain level of maturity and leadership in order to mould and attain the right results, and we are seeing the benefits of it,” he said.

Executive Director, SDC, Dr. Dwayne Vernon, said community development is at the heart of the cricket competition.

“Sport is a vehicle for us. There is a 15 per cent mandatory amount that must go to community projects. Over the past five years, approximately $5 million would have been spent on community projects by the teams… 65 per cent of all the projects tends to support early-childhood institutions,” he noted.

The T/20 Cricket competition aims to advance community development through sports, foster youth inclusion and enhance positive attitudes towards national development.