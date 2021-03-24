Terrelonge Pays Tribute to Trainer Wayne DaCosta

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Alando Terrelonge, has released the following statement at the passing of racehorse trainer, Wayne DaCosta.

Minister’s Statement

“The King is dead. But long shall his legacy live!

I am deeply saddened by the passing of stalwart trainer and 18-time champion racehorse trainer, Wayne DaCosta. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the racing community.

The sport of kings will never be the same without the majestic contribution of this giant of a man. He gifted us the likes of the unforgettable She’s A Man Eater and Stranger Danger who have decorated and electrified horse-racing in Jamaica.

The track at Caymanas, located in my constituency of East Central St Catherine, is where I had the privilege of meeting and getting to know Mr DaCosta. The constituency will be forever in his debt for helping to provide jobs and a livelihood to many residents.

We mourn this tremendous loss to the racing community but are encouraged that his legacy will endure for generations to come.”