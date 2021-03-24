NEPA Reminding Persons To Renew Sludge And Wastewater Licence

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding persons to renew their sludge and wastewater licence.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Manager for the Applications Secretariat Branch at NEPA, Miguel Nelson, told JIS News that the wastewater and sludge Regulations of 2013 stipulates that a person who intends to operate a treatment plant for the discharge of sewage or treat effluent, must obtain a licence from the Natural Resource Conservation Authority (NRCA).

Further, section 12 of the State regulations covers the renewal of these licences.

“Continuing the operations of a wastewater treatment plant for the discharge of trade or sewage effluent without an updated licence is illegal under the Natural Resource Conservation Act,” Mr. Nelson pointed out.

For the process of renewal, licensees are required to complete the requisite application form, pay a fee of $40,000, and submit all monitoring and inspection reports for the previous years of operation and the applicable discharge fees.

All renewals made after six months of the licence expiration date will attract a $10,000 late charge per licence, in addition to the renewal fee.

The completed applications may be delivered to NEPA at 10 Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5. Additional information can be obtained through the Applications Secretariat Branch by emailing applications@nepa.gov.jm or calling 876-754-750 ext. 2102.