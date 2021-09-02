Temporary Closure of our Marriage Unit – RGD

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) wishes to advise its valued customers, that our Marriage Unit, will be closed to the public for the remainder of the day, and tomorrow, Friday, September 3, 2021.
We will reopen for regular business on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Weddings already booked for Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2021 will be facilitated.
For further information you may call the RGD at:-
- FLOW line at 876-749-0550,
- Digicel line at 876-619-1260,
- WhatsApp at 876-570-1225/876-570-1205
- engage us via webchat on our website rgd.gov.jm,
- email us at information@rgd.gov.jm,
- visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/rgd.jamaica
- Instagram/twitter pages at rgd_jamaica.