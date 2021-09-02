Plans In Place For National Customer Service Week

This year’s National Customer Service Week will be observed October 4 to 8 under the theme “You…Me…We got the power of service excellence”.

The virtual media launch of the event on Wednesday (September 1) was hosted by members of the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA), Office of the Cabinet and the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Programme.

Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Douglas Saunders, pointed out that it is a fundamental duty for the public sector to ensure the lives of Jamaican citizens are improved and that “Jamaica remains a fertile ground for investment”.

He said this can be achieved through effective delivery of the country’s services.

“We recognise that it requires the involvement and buy-in of all of us if we are to realise the sustain-ship in providing excellence in service delivery,” he said.

Customer Service Week aims to highlight and share the value of best practices in customer service.

Day one will be a church service at the Webster Memorial Church, followed by a panel discussion on service excellence within the public sector on October 4.

The Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will join Ambassador Saunders; Chair of JaCSA, Nsombi Jaja; and President of JaCSA, Francine Lewis, during the virtual service excellence conference on October 5 and 6.

All events will be free to participants and JaCSA encourages persons to visit their social media platforms for updates.

The JaCSA’s mission is to provide and promote the development and awareness of customer service excellence through research, education, training, and networking.