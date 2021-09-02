Over 700 JPs Sensitised In Mediation

The Dispute Resolution Foundation (DRF), in partnership with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), has sensitised more than 700 Justices of the Peace in Mediation Techniques.

The Foundation’s mandate is centred on advancing the education and use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods across the island.

Manager of Mediation Training and Network Services at the DRF, Sharon Young Palmer, says the DRF and Justice Ministry have a longstanding relationship.

“The DRF has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Justice, and through it we’ve trained over 700 JPs in mediation, some of [whom] have been certified… . That certification has been ongoing because we still have a number of JPs… who are to be certified and we hope to complete that process shortly,” she said.

Mrs. Young Palmer told JIS News that extensive sensitisation is also a part of the partnership agreement, working through the Ministry’s outreach programmes and court services.

“We’ve also partnered with the Ministry in the early stages of the Restorative Justice Programme, through sensitisation done before the launch. So we’ve had a longstanding and very close relationship with the MOJ in all aspects of its work pertaining to ADR processes,” Mrs. Young Palmer said.

Meanwhile, the DRF has been conducting training online in an effort to continue sessions while maintaining social distance.

“Prior to that we had Skype and those persons who had to join would participate in sessions via that platform. We didn’t do a lot of that at the time, but since the pandemic we have done most of our mediation sessions and training online due to the protocols. With anything new, you have little glitches and challenges but, so far, all our participants who’ve done training online have satisfied the assessors and have been deemed competent,” she said.

“It’s been a little different… . We learn as we go along and there are some things that we tweak and some things that we ask for as requirements for full participation. So, it has been going well and we are quite satisfied so far,” Mrs. Young Palmer expressed.

For more details on the work of the DRF and to access training, persons can contact 876-960-6160.