Telephone Lines Out Of Service At NWC Portland Commercial Office

The National Water Commission wishes to advise its customers that telephone lines are currently out of service at its Port Antonio Commercial Office in Portland. Affected numbers are 876-993-9272, 993-3692, 993-3702 and 715-1335
Customers are being redirected to our other available NWC communication channels, these include:
Email access: customercare@nwc.com.jm
NWC website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com
Contact Centre: 888 CALL NWC (888 225 5692
Customers may also utilize our website for checking last bill amounts, view service disruptions as well access various other links for payments and general information.
Additionally, customers may connect with the NWC via our social media platforms:-
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam
Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam
Instagram http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam
The NWC thanks its valued customers for their patience and understanding.