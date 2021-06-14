TAJ to Increase Taxpayer Education through Webinar Series

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will begin hosting a series of webinar events aimed at increasing taxpayer education and external stakeholder engagements. A webinar will be hosted each quarter and will continue for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year. The first webinar is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. via the Microsoft Teams platform, and will be free to persons wishing to participate.

The first webinar event dubbed, “Discovering the Convenience of TAJ’s Online Services”, will focus on helping to raise awareness about its many uses, features, and how this kind of convenience makes doing business, particularly payments, with the TAJ easier. The TAJ will also be sharing with participants the online services currently on the horizon.

The online services webinar event will be guided by several subject matters experts from within the administration, to include Taxpayer Service, Programmes and Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) support personnel, as well as TAJ’s head of Communications, who will be joined by the Commissioner General and other senior leaders. Taxpayers will be required to register through the platform, using the link provided to join the activity.

The webinar series provides greater reachability in these dynamic times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, while being able to engage its stakeholders in the digital space. Tax Administration Jamaica continues to change the way it does business to serve its clientele even better, through engagement with its stakeholders. In this instance the Tax Authority has gone a step further by leveraging digital technologies, to reimagine how taxpayer education is provided.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.