TEF Summer Interns To Gain International Certification

Story Highlights Participants in this year’s Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Summer Internship Programme will obtain international certification from the American Hotels and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), once they pass the relevant tests.

The disclosure was made by the entity’s Executive Director, Dr. Carey Wallace, during an interview with JIS News on Wednesday (March 4).

He noted that the AHLEI certification was first introduced to the Summer Internship Progamme last year.

“What we did was to take one of their programmes – a short one – and train our interns; it’s called the Customer Service Gold. Having completed the exams and passed, they will receive the Certified Guest Professional Designation. So every intern gets that added advantage when they join the [internship] programme,” Dr. Wallace said.

He told JIS News that the Ministry of Tourism has embarked on a programme to ensure that more tourism workers are trained and certified to international standards “that will allow them to get the top jobs, especially in foreign-owned establishments”.

He said that many of the large hotels in the island require that workers have a certain level of certification and accreditation.

“Even if we have a Jamaican who has been cooking for 20 years and is one of the best chefs, if he/she doesn’t have the certification then when these multinational corporations come in… it gives our Jamaicans a disadvantage,” Dr. Wallace said.

“Our response to that is to go in and partner with accreditation bodies to then train and certify these Jamaican tourism workers,” he pointed out.

The Summer Internship Programme is geared at introducing participants to the world of work, enabling them to gain some professional experience.

Selected candidates are given the opportunity to work for five weeks at entities within both the public and private sectors.

Eligible candidates should be between 17 and 25 years of age and enrolled in a sixth-form programme or tertiary institution.

Interested persons should submit applications online at www.tef.gov.jm/sip by April 3, 2020.