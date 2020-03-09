Gov’t Refocusing Public Safety And Citizen Security

Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the Government has been refocusing public safety and citizen security strategies in a bid to reduce crime and violence across Jamaica.

He was speaking during the opening of Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s three-day ‘Expo 2020’, on March 6.

Additionally, the Minister said that equipping and reorganizing the security forces is critical to this process [of reducing violent crimes] and lauded Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, for his commitment to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) ongoing development.

He noted that these interventions are particularly geared towards dismantling criminal gangs that are “almost an endemic feature of the Jamaican society”.

“We have taken some initiatives that will take form this year. Not only have we invested heavily in the security forces, and some of it has already been bearing fruit, but we’ve had some significant improvement in [police] numbers,” Dr. Chang outlined.

The event was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang said the Administration is doing “some innovative and new things”, particularly in the area of social intervention where “we are putting significant funding”.

He pointed out that the Government is confident that these steps will begin the process of reversing violent crimes in communities.

Dr. Chang, who noted that the Government has spent over $40 billion to boost public safety and citizen security since 2016, invited business leaders and other private sector interests to get on board.

“We are now looking [to forge] a partnership with the private sector and I also want to say to business leaders to continue making investment decisions [in Jamaica]. Keep the positive thinking and the entrepreneurial spirit going. This Government is committed to ensuring that you can feel comfortable to invest, where our business leaders can feel safe in their homes and will begin the transformation of the communities,” the Minister said.

For his part, Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) President, Keith Duncan, said the entity is prepared to work with the Government to ensure more resources are being channeled into crime fighting efforts.

“We bring resources to bear and move into these… inner city communities. We want to partner with the Government of Jamaica to get inside there so we can invest time, money, effort or whatever we can, to solve this problem of crime and give our people hope,” he stated.

The three-day 30th anniversary trade show, which ended on Sunday (March 8), was held under the theme: ‘Driving Success Through Enterprise’.

It featured over 100 booths geared towards promoting linkages among local, regional, and international business stakeholders.