Teens Called To Enter Customer Service Song Competition

Young Jamaicans, aged 13 to 17 years old, are being encouraged to enter the annual Jamaica Customer Service Song Competition.

Entries for the competition close on Tuesday, September 21.

The competition, which targets young people from primary and secondary schools across the island, is a joint venture of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA). It is a highlight of the 2021 National Customer Service Week being observed October 3 to 8.

This is the fourth staging of the competition, which is being held under the Customer Service Week’s theme, ‘You…Me…We got the power of service excellence’.

Persons who are interested in entering the competition can submit a video performance of an original song reflecting the theme to music@jcdc.gov.jm. They can also visit the JCDC’s website, www.jcdc.gov.jm for more information.

Speaking at a recent virtual media launch of National Customer Service Week 2021, Music Director Specialist at the JCDC, Avery Crooks Campbell, said the aim of the competition is to foster the development of good customer service practices among young Jamaicans.

“Each year, the theme guides the lyrical aspect of the compositional works to be submitted by our youngsters, who are guided, of course, by their teachers and group leaders,” she said, adding that more than $200,000 can be won in cash and prizes.

She said that the intention is to encourage the composition of original songs and “to develop, showcase and celebrate the musical talents of our youth on a national platform”.

The music specialist lauded the work by previous entrants of the competition.

“The display of talent and creativity over the last three years is highly commendable,” she said.

Ms. Crooks Campbell also said that the competition had to move to the virtual platform in 2020 in keeping with the national social distancing protocols due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,

“It was a natural transition for our youth. We were pleased to see the quality of the improvement of some of the entries musically and from the aspect of strong customer service messages,” she added.