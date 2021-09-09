Government Commits $320M To Buy-Back Programme

The Government has committed more than $320M to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Buy-Back Programme.

The Programme began last year and is implemented through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said this is one way the Government has responded to the negative effects of the pandemic on farmers.

“There has been fallout in our major markets, including tourism, education and the health sector, resulting in the vulnerability of our food systems being on full display. Working with partners from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, we’ve been able to commit millions of dollars through our Buy Back Programme. We went out into the field to buy back excess agricultural produce, store that produce and redistribute through our mobile farmers markets,” he said.

Minister Green also said this was to ensure that farmers have consistent access to reasonable markets, and consumers have access to safe cost-efficient food.

In addition to the pandemic limiting markets, there is also climate change, and Jamaica already had pre-existing issues surrounding food security.

“We at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries approximate that about 30 per cent of the food that we produce goes to waste. That is largely because of insufficient storage; challenges with transport marketing networks, especially as a result of deficiencies with our small-scale producers, and a lack of efficient agro-processing systems that can utilise this loss and waste.

As a response, the Agriculture Minister expressed the Government’s commitment to working with stakeholders to find solutions.

“We are serious at the Ministry… to ensure that we reimagine agriculture and fisheries to make them more sustainable, equitable and inclusive, especially for our youth and women; more resilient against environmental challenges; efficient in developing value chains which can maximise returns to our rural families and truly transform rural communities… . In transforming our food systems, we will transform Jamaica and ensure that Jamaica fulfils its vision 2030 mandate while also ensuring that we achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals,” he said.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number two, aims to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition, as well as to promote sustainable agriculture.

Point 2.4 states that by 2030, countries will ensure sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices.

These will increase productivity and production, help maintain ecosystems that strengthen capacity for adaptation to climate change, extreme weather, drought, flooding and other disasters, and that progressively improve land and soil quality.