Teachers Encouraged to Adopt a Growth Mindset

Story Highlights Jamaican teachers are being encouraged to adopt a ‘growth mindset’ to further fuel student learning and educational development.

Interim Dean of Academic Affairs at Broward College in Florida, USA, Dr. Elizabeth Molina, gave the charge while addressing the nation’s educators at the opening ceremony of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) 55th Annual Conference, held at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa, in St. James, on Monday, August 19.

“It is critical for teachers and administrators to adopt a growth mindset by focusing on what they find most difficult and improving that by trying innovative solutions to classroom weaknesses,” Dr. Molina emphasised.

Jamaican teachers are being encouraged to adopt a ‘growth mindset’ to further fuel student learning and educational development.

Interim Dean of Academic Affairs at Broward College in Florida, USA, Dr. Elizabeth Molina, gave the charge while addressing the nation’s educators at the opening ceremony of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) 55th Annual Conference, held at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa, in St. James, on Monday, August 19.

“It is critical for teachers and administrators to adopt a growth mindset by focusing on what they find most difficult and improving that by trying innovative solutions to classroom weaknesses,” Dr. Molina emphasised.

She said educators should be able to look beyond a fixed mindset when teaching and should not be afraid to fail or seek feedback to better understand their room for growth.

“Fostering a growth mindset on students is a priority for most educators, but most times teachers themselves operate with a fixed mindset. Just as we teach our students to continuously improve, grow, learn and change, so must we as educators,” Dr. Molina suggested.

She also argued that teachers must play a vital role in transforming society towards sustainability that will address current and future challenges, such as “climate change, poverty, students need, knowledge and skills.”

Dr. Molina indicated that integrating education for sustainable development into the curriculum at an early stage is key in achieving this process.

“It is of utmost importance that we teach our students to be global citizens via holistic and transformational education,” she explained.

For his part, JTA’s Immediate President, Garth Anderson, said building the JTA into a strong organisation is in the best interest of the teaching profession and Jamaica on a whole. He, therefore, urged teachers to be a united force.

“So today, let’s recommit ourselves to unite and serve this noble organisation, the JTA,”

he said.

This year’s conference is being held from August 19 to 21 under the theme: ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating and Networking for Sustainable Development’.

Among the matters to be discussed over the three days include the organisation’s financial report, proclamation of the new President-elect, addresses from the Ministry of Education, Youth & Information, and more.