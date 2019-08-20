PATH Beneficiaries Encouraged to Apply for Post-Secondary Grant

Story Highlights Project Director, Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), Elsa Marks-Willis is encouraging beneficiaries to take advantage of the PATH post-Secondary Grant to assist with back-to-school expenses.

This programme is for persons who are currently PATH beneficiaries and are moving on to further studies. Students must apply for the grant within two years of leaving secondary school.

The grants, which are valued at $15,000 to $30,000, are available to PATH beneficiaries to re-sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, sit Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects, or pursue Certificates, Diplomas or Associate Degrees.

Application for this grant closes October 31, 2019.

The grant is available to children who are registered in an approved post-secondary institution, such as HEART Trust/ NTA, sixth form or a Community College.

In an interview with JIS News, Mrs. Marks-Willis said for persons pursuing post-secondary education, a letter of acceptance from the school must be presented. It should contain the child’s full name, details and duration of course from the institution. Identification for the family representative should also be presented.

“You can take that to your parish office no later than October 31 and the application can be completed there,” she advised.

For persons moving on to tertiary programmes and intend to enrol in the first year of a degree programme, they are eligible to apply for a tertiary grant valued at $100,000. Persons can apply for this grant through their respective institutions.

“If you are moving to second, third or fourth year and you have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.5 and over, you can also benefit from a $100,000 grant. You just need to visit the bursar’s office in the accounts department and they will provide you with the application form,” the Project Director.

Mrs. Marks-Willis, who emphasised the importance of higher education to their future prospects, urged PATH beneficiaries to take advantage of these offerings to further their education.

For further information, persons can visit the Ministry’s parish offices or call the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Social Security Division): 876 922-8000-13.