TAJ to Conduct Online Services Maintenance Activity

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will conduct maintenance activities to a section of its online platform beginning 7:00 p.m. Friday July 2 to 7:00 a.m. Monday July 5, 2021. The public is being advised that several of the Tax Authority’s online service features will be suspended, as scheduled maintenance work is undertaken to improve the business experience of the online platform.

Taxpayers who conduct business using the Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) will NOT be able to conduct their usual online transactions during the period of the scheduled system downtime. These services include filing, business related tax payments, system queries, TRN and TCC services.

Due to the nature of the maintenance activity to be carried out, persons are advised that the Portmore Tax Office will not be open on Saturday July 3, 2021, to facilitate the maintenance exercise. The office will reopen for usual business on Monday July 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

Taxpayers will still be able to conduct some online transactions during the maintenance activity, to include Property Tax Payment and Query, Traffic Ticket and Fitness Fee payments. Additionally, persons will be able to conduct business using the TAJ mobile application, downloadable from the Google Play Store. The app can also be used to conduct Property and Traffic Ticket services on the go.

Clients are encouraged to conduct their transactions ahead of the scheduled system downtime, whether online or by visiting a Tax Office. Clients visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.