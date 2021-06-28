Dennis Brown Docufilm to Highlight International Reggae Day Celebrations

Due to the forecast of thunderstorms, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has cancelled the outdoor concert which was scheduled for International Reggae Day on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Port Royal.

Instead, the Ministry will host the world premiere of the docufilm ‘Dennis Emmanuel Brown: The Crown Prince of Reggae; the Man and the Music’ indoors at the Little Theatre.

The docufilm was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and produced by Judith Bodley.

The event will be staged in keeping with the requirements of the Disaster Risk Management Act which prescribes a capacity limit for indoor venues, including theatres.

The programme will also feature Richie Stephens, who will perform a medley of Dennis Brown songs; as well as L’Acadco performing a piece specially choreographed by Dr L’Antoinette Stines to Dennis Brown’s ‘Revolution’.