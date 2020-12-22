TAJ Mobile Application Goes Live

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) in collaboration with eGov Jamaica Limited has developed the Tax Authority’s first mobile application – TAJ Mobile, adding yet another convenient and secure payment option to its suite of online services. TAJ Mobile facilitates tax payments online anytime, anywhere at no additional cost and no data charge. The mobile application solution provides a 24/7 hassle-free way to conduct self-service transactions, via the internet using an Android device without the need to visit a Tax Office.

More than 100 users have already downloaded the first release of TAJ Mobile, which is only available in the Google Play Store at this time. Taxpayers may use it to conduct several transactions to include;

Pay your Property Taxes, Fitness Fees, and Traffic Ticket Fines

Search for property details by Valuation and Strata numbers

View and share your payment history

Locate the Tax Office closest to you

View TAJ headlines, and set personal reminders for important dates

Persons will need an android device and a Gmail account to access the Google Play Store to download the application, and make payments using a valid credit card or banking card with credit card features. Once a payment has been made an automatic email with a Statement of Payment, will be generated by the Tax Authority and sent to the associated email address used to access the mobile application.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this and other online payment options, instead of standing in-line at a Tax Office. TAJ remains committed to bringing valued added services to its clientele, through mutually beneficial collaborations with its public sector partners to realize a more tax compliant Jamaica.

Persons may obtain further information by contacting the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or by visiting the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.