  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 21, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 22, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

    NOTES
    Confirmed Cases 65 12,354  
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 31 5,625  
    Females 34 6,727  
    Under Investigation 0 2  
    AGE RANGE 65 days to 80 years 1 day to 104 years  
           
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 5 570  
    Hanover 6 293  
    Kingston & St. Andrew 5 3,814  
    Manchester 10 528  
    Portland 0 355  
    St. Ann 1 736  
    St. Catherine 7 2,636  
    St. Elizabeth 2 363  
    St. James 7 1,303  
    St. Mary 2 328  
    St. Thomas 0 470  
    Trelawny 4 330  
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 16 628  
           
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested

     

    		 608 133,247  
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 3    
    Results Positive

     

    		 65 12,354  
    Results Negative

     

    		 543 120,881  
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 12  
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths

     

    		 2

     

    		 288 A 53-year-old female of a Kingston & St. Andrew address.

     

    A 95-year-old male of a Westmoreland address, whose death was previously under investigation

     

     
    Coincidental Deaths 0 44  
    Deaths under investigation 1 29  
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered

     

     

    		 153            9,266  
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 2,643    
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 52    
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 29,493    
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 75    
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 31    
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 6    
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
    Step Down Facilities 9    
    State Facilities 23    
    Home 2,572    
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 0 533  
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 894  
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 2 1,507  
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
    Under Investigation 63 9,184  
