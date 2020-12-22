COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 21, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|65
|12,354
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|31
|5,625
|Females
|34
|6,727
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|65 days to 80 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|570
|Hanover
|6
|293
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|5
|3,814
|Manchester
|10
|528
|Portland
|0
|355
|St. Ann
|1
|736
|St. Catherine
|7
|2,636
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|363
|St. James
|7
|1,303
|St. Mary
|2
|328
|St. Thomas
|0
|470
|Trelawny
|4
|330
|
Westmoreland
|16
|628
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|608
|133,247
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|65
|12,354
|Results Negative
|543
|120,881
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|288
|A 53-year-old female of a Kingston & St. Andrew address.
A 95-year-old male of a Westmoreland address, whose death was previously under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|44
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|29
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|153
|9,266
|Active Cases
|2,643
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|52
|Number in Home Quarantine
|29,493
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|75
|Patients Moderately Ill
|31
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|9
|State Facilities
|23
|Home
|2,572
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|533
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|894
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|2
|1,507
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|63
|9,184
