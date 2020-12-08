TAJ Introduces Online Driver’s Licence Status Search

Effective December 1, 2020, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) added a new feature “Online Driver’s Licence Status Search” to its suite of online services. Taxpayers will now be able to track the status of their Driver’s Licence renewal application submitted to the tax authority.

This comes as TAJ continues its thrust to expand its online service offerings and to promote contactless business transactions.

This means Taxpayers, who dropped off their Driver’s Licence renewal documents as of December 1, 2020, to any Tax Office island-wide, will now be able to check the status on TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to see if their renewed licence is ready for pick up.

The process is as follows:

1. Logging on to TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

2. Enter User Name and Password

3. Go to eServices and select option “DRIVER’S LICENCE RENEWAL STATUS”

4. Under the eServices tab enter information required for renewal of driver’s licence status to include:

a. Motorist’s TRN

b. Payment Receipt Number

Taxpayers are being reminded that upon completion of the online payment for their driver’s licence, persons are required to submit the following documents to any Tax Office to complete their transaction:

 Printed copy of their receipt

 Completed “Application for Driver’s Licence Transactions” (Form F7)

 Passport sized photograph of the applicant (no less than 6 months and not certified)

 Copy of the expired/current Driver’s Licence (if available)

Please note that persons are not required to join a line to drop off their documents.

It takes approximately two weeks for a Driver’s Licence to be available for pick up at the main tax offices that process and print them.

However the period may be longer to allow for dispatch to the other tax offices. Motorists however, will be allowed to operate a motor vehicle using the receipt and current/expired driver’s licence, for a period not exceeding 60 days.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.