    COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 7, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 8, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
    Confirmed Cases 87 11,271  
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 38 5,135  
    Females 48 6,133  
    Under Investigation 1 3  
    AGE RANGE 2 years to 89 years 1 day to 104 years  
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 4 505  
    Hanover 6 250  
    KSA 4 3,659  
    Manchester 6 432  
    Portland 1 343  
    St. Ann 14 638  
    St. Catherine 8 2,444  
    St. Elizabeth 0 316  
    St. James 13 1,178  
    St. Mary 4 303  
    St. Thomas 5 428  
    Trelawny 8 285  
     

    Westmoreland

    		 14 490  
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested

     

    		 933 121,072  
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 5    
    Results Positive

     

    		 87 11,271  
    Results Negative

     

    		 846 109,790  
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11  
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths

     

    		 0 265  
    Coincidental Deaths 1 38 This case was formerly under investigation
    Deaths under investigation 1 31  
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered

     

     

    		 146

     

    		 7,292

     

    		  
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 87

     

    		 3,561

     

    		  
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 2    
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 27,512    
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 86

     

    		    
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 9

     

    		    
    Patients Critically Ill 11

     

    		    
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 0 522  
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 801  
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,374  
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
    Under Investigation 87 8,338  
