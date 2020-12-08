COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 7, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|87
|11,271
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|38
|5,135
|Females
|48
|6,133
|Under Investigation
|1
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|505
|Hanover
|6
|250
|KSA
|4
|3,659
|Manchester
|6
|432
|Portland
|1
|343
|St. Ann
|14
|638
|St. Catherine
|8
|2,444
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|316
|St. James
|13
|1,178
|St. Mary
|4
|303
|St. Thomas
|5
|428
|Trelawny
|8
|285
|
Westmoreland
|14
|490
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|933
|121,072
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|5
|Results Positive
|87
|11,271
|Results Negative
|846
|109,790
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|265
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|38
|This case was formerly under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|146
|7,292
|Active Cases
|87
|3,561
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|27,512
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|86
|Patients Moderately Ill
|9
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|522
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|801
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,374
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|87
|8,338
