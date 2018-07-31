TAJ Implementing Strategies to Increase Property Tax Collections

Story Highlights Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is implementing several strategies to increase property-tax collections.

He pointed out that property-tax compliance for the first quarter of the 2018/2019 fiscal year showed that the strategies are working, and the administration intends to do more to achieve the annual target of $10 billion.

Mr. Powell said that for the April to June 2018 period, just over $3.7 billion was paid by property owners, which is slightly more than the $3.6 billion collected in the same period last year.

He noted that there are established property-tax compliance teams working directly with local government officers to encourage more payments.

“The TAJ is also regularly reviewing its payment channels, and strengthening its online, in-line and mobile collection methods. Last year, property-tax collection came in at about 88 per cent of the overall $9.6-billion target,” Mr. Powell said.

The Commissioner General said the drive is for the agency to become more efficient and effective in collecting revenue, enhance the level of voluntary compliance, and improve the quality of taxpayer services in Jamaica.