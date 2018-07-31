Sport Facility in Portland

Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the opening ceremony for a new community-based Dive and Non-Motorised Water-Sport Facility at Alligator Head in Anchovy, Portland, on Thursday (July 26). This initiative was implemented with support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund at a cost of approximately $18 million. Some of the new features include a floating dock, new equipment for non-motorised water-craft activities, and an improved interpretive visitor centre.
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second left), gets ready to cut the ribbon to declare the new community-based Dive and Non-Motorised Water-Sport Facility at Alligator Head in Anchovy, Portland, open on, Thursday (July 26). Sharing the moment are (front row, from left): Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson; Francesca Santoro; Founder, Alligator Head Foundation, Francesca von Habsburg and Executive Director, Tourism Enhancement Fund, Dr. Carey Wallace. This initiative was implemented with support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund at a cost of approximately $18 million. Some of the new features include a floating dock, new equipment for non-motorised water-craft activities and an improved interpretive visitor centre.

 

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, breaks a bottle of champagne on a ship at Alligator Head in Anchovy, Portland, after he declared the organisation’s new community-based Dive and Non-Motorised Water-Sport Facility open on Thursday (July 26). This initiative was implemented with support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) at a cost of approximately $18 million. Some of the new features include a floating dock, new equipment for non-motorised water-craft activities, and an improved interpretive visitor centre.

 

