Sport Facility in Portland

Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the opening ceremony for a new community-based Dive and Non-Motorised Water-Sport Facility at Alligator Head in Anchovy, Portland, on Thursday (July 26). This initiative was implemented with support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund at a cost of approximately $18 million. Some of the new features include a floating dock, new equipment for non-motorised water-craft activities, and an improved interpretive visitor centre.

