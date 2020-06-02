TAJ Conducts Survey on Online Payment to Renew MV Registration

In keeping with its strategy to expand online payment offerings and to promote selfservice business transactions, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has initiated a project to explore an online payment option for the renewal of Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (MVRC).

Against this background TAJ is conducting a survey, which is designed to test the appetite of motorists on whether or not they would be interested in such a payment option being offered, via its online tax portal and the willingness of persons to pay for the delivery of the MVRC and accompanying sticker.

The short survey instrument will be administered via the Tax Authority’s corporate website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, as well as at select Tax Offices across the island.

Persons are encouraged to participate in this survey, as the data gathered will inform how the Authority moves forward, with making online payment for the renewal of motor vehicle registration a reality.

This project, along with plans for the online payment of renewal of Driver’s Licence as well as other online payment options, was already being contemplated for this fiscal year.

However, with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tax Administration Jamaica has brought forward the activity of expanding the number of payments that can be made online, as another of its COVID safe options in managing the number of persons visiting its locations. This is being done in tandem with the continued public health and safety guidelines.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.