TAJ Cancels This Saturday’s Operations

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising the public that it has cancelled its usual month-end Saturday business operations scheduled for this Saturday, September 24, 2022, at select Tax Offices. The decision has been taken as the country braces for the potential impact of the impending severe weather event, and the need to take the necessary precautions to safeguard its facilities, staff, and clients.
Persons are reminded that they can still do business online with several transactions, including payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business-related taxes and deductions and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.
Customers may also avail themselves of a range of other online payment options, including making payments via the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer service, via the National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.
Additionally, TAJ also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type as well as its Scotia Bank account as a beneficiary account. This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.
For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm
.