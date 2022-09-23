PM Calls on Developed Countries to Do More to Stop Illegal Gun Flow

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, is calling on developed countries to do more to stem the flow of illicit guns into developing nations, such as Jamaica.

Addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22, Mr. Holness noted that several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are facing an epidemic of crime and violence, which has exacerbated since COVID-19.

He said the situation is worsened by the influx of illegal and unregistered small arms into the countries.

“From organised transnational criminal enterprises to street level gangs, to the misguided youth in the inner-city, the availability of guns is driving an ever-increasing homicide rate. In the same way that a war on drugs is being prosecuted, in which we have been faithful partners in policing what comes through our waters or leaves our shores, there now needs to be a war on guns,” Mr. Holness said.

He pointed out that “Jamaica does not manufacture guns, but our population suffers from the effects of widely available guns.”

“The countries that manufacture weapons that are available to the public must implement stronger measures to ensure that those weapons do not end up on the streets and in the hands of people for whom they were not intended,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He added that “in the same way there is concern about illegal drugs on the streets of the rich countries, there must be concern about guns on the streets of developing countries, like Jamaica.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said the COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that major inclusive transformation is required in technology and innovation.

He pointed out that while all countries suffered during the pandemic, they did not all suffer equally.

“A country’s economic resilience was often a reflection of how digitally advanced it was. Many countries lag far behind in digital access, penetration, and capability. We must prioritise bridging the digital divide, both within and between countries, to create a level playing field and to spur transformation of critical sectors of the economy and the society,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that as the world prepares for an even more digitally engaged future, “we must take effective steps to protect cyberspace and its physical infrastructure to ensure that it is safely and securely available to all users across the world”.

“Cybercrimes are an increasing threat, and international cooperation is required to deal with this in a comprehensive manner. Jamaica fully supports the work underway in the UN to elaborate a cybercrime treaty and to work towards guidelines and a framework for cybersecurity,” the Prime Minister said.