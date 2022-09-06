JIS News
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Meets with UN General Assembly President

September 6, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), presents President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), His Excellency Abdullah Shahid, with a ‘Jamaica Heritage’ photo book during a meeting on Monday (September 5). The meeting was held at the Office of the Prime Minister.
