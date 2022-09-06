Education Ministry Reports Successful Start to 2022/23 Academic Year

The Ministry of Education and Youth is reporting a successful first day of the full resumption of schools for the 2022/23 academic year.

This is the first time that the Ministry has authorised the return of full, in-person learning in schools for the beginning of a new school year, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several schools did not open today, as they are still holding orientation sessions. It is anticipated that these institutions will officially reopen next week.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, and other Ministry officials toured the Franklyn Town Primary, Mountain View Primary, and Maverley Primary and Infant Schools in the Corporate Area on Monday (September 5) to assess activities for the full resumption of schools.

Speaking with journalists during her tour of Mountain View Primary School, Mrs. Williams said the Ministry will, this year, be increasing its efforts to address the issue of learning loss and improve student performance.

“Beyond bringing students back into the normal school environment and doing the regular things that we have to do; we have to realise that we would have lost a bit over the last two years. So, we have to [redouble our efforts] now to ensure that our children recover [to] where they were, at least prior to when we entered the pandemic and even beyond that,” she stated.

Mrs. Williams said the Ministry will be placing emphasis on recognising and addressing challenges faced by students and employing the necessary interventions to address these.

“There will be a lot of focus this year on ensuring our students who are on the different paths, and that would have been communicated on their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results, especially those who are transitioning to high school, to let the teachers in the high school know whether or not they need intervention, and the quantum of that intervention,” she said, noting that this will target students in early-childhood, primary and high schools.

Minister Williams also urged parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to assist in instilling discipline among students.

“This year, we want to focus on discipline in schools. We have increased the number of guidance counsellors… available in our schools. So, there are more available to our students if they are experiencing issues that they might not necessarily speak to the teachers about,” she said.