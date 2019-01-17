TAJ Assisting MSMEs to File Statutory Returns Online

Story Highlights Beginning February, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be able to access Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) annual Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme (STAP), to assist with the filing of their statutory returns.

The TAJ, in a statement on Wednesday (January 16), indicated that this is being done with view to encouraging MSMEs to file online.

The service not only affords users the option of filing their income tax returns electronically, but also making payments using automated direct banking; creating a payment plan; viewing filing and payment history; generating accounts statements; and applying for Tax Compliance Certificates (TCCs) online, instead of visiting a tax office to conduct these transactions.

Meanwhile, the TAJ is encouraging all taxpayers to arrange for early filing of their returns, which are due on March 15, by utilising the convenience, speed and security of the online option, “to avoid the usual last-minute rush.”

The Authority reminds clients filing Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Assets Tax Returns that this must be done electronically, via the TAJ’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

“This means that the returns for these categories of taxpayers must be filed using the TAJ’s online facility on or before the March 15 due date,” the agency stated.

The TAJ also reminds companies, organisations and self-employed persons as well as workers with additional sources of income or multiple employment to file their annual income tax returns for 2018 and their estimated income and tax payable for 2019 on or before March 15.

“Taxpayers, including professionals and self-employed persons such as entertainers, doctors, lawyers, realtors, landlords, shopkeepers, barbers, hairdressers and taxi/bus operators, are also encouraged to register to file and pay online via the TAJ’s tax portal. Persons may visit the ‘How To’ section… for user-friendly instructions,” the Authority added.

The TAJ indicated that it will continue to offer support to taxpayers to guide them through the online filing process.

“Additionally, taxpayers may avail themselves of the e-One-on-One sessions where TAJ personnel will visit the taxpayers’ place of business to provide their staff with training,” the agency further stated.

The TAJ advised that persons wishing to file returns online while getting support from TAJ officers, can do so at the e-filing centre at the Constant Spring Revenue Service Centre.

Additionally, they can do so at e-taxspots at the Kingston, Cross Roads, Portmore, Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville, Savanna-la-Mar, Montego Bay, St. Ann’s Bay and Morant Bay tax offices, with the option of making arrangements for similar support at other locations.

For additional information, persons can contact the TAJ’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357), or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.