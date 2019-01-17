Cabinet to Hold Three Days of Consultations

Story Highlights Members of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness will today (January 17) begin three days of intense consultations and planning sessions.

The consultations come as the end of the Parliamentary year approaches. The Cabinet will review the country’s performance over the past year in several sectors while looking to finalise the priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

It is the first such session to be held in 2019.

In the last quarter of 2018, the Cabinet also reviewed its performance and that of the country and set targets for continued growth and development.