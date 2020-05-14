TAJ Adjusts Business Hours

TAJ continues to appeal to customers, who visit a Tax Office to transact their business, that they must wear a mask, cooperate with the instructions of security at the respective locations to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. Continued failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that effective Monday, May 18, 2020, all Tax Offices and the Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax Office will be open to the public from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily. TAJ business offices, including the Corporate Office, will close at 4:00 pm.

The adjustment in the operating hours of TAJ offices is in response to the recent declaration by the Honourable Prime Minister, of adjustments to the island-wide curfew which came into effect on May 13, 2020. The Portmore Tax Office’s suspension of Saturday operations will continue until further advised.

The Tax Authority has further taken a decision to resume the inline collection of Property Tax effective Monday May 18, 2020. This means that taxpayers may visit any Tax Office to pay their Property Tax. However, persons are still being encouraged to continue to utilize the online option, which provides a convenient stay at home alternative.

It should be noted however, that the suspension of inline payment of Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee at major offices, remains in effect. Tax Administration Jamaica is reminding customers that this transaction can only to be done online.

Several other services can also be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, to include all business related tax filing and payments, payment of traffic tickets and TCC application.

TAJ continues to appeal to customers, who visit a Tax Office to transact their business, that they must wear a mask, cooperate with the instructions of security at the respective locations to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. Continued failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take

additional steps to ensure the safety of customers.

TAJ will continue to require persons to hand sanitize and have temperature checks done before entering its offices, limit the number of persons allowed inside at any one time, remain vigilant in having all our office spaces cleaned and sanitized daily, in keeping with Government of Jamaica (GOJ) public health and safety guidelines on

fighting COVID-19.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm