JamCOVID App Now Available for Download on Android Devices

Story Highlights In addition to providing the latest data and statistics related to COVID-19 in Jamaica and other countries around the world, the app allows citizens to self-report their health status, book an appointment for testing if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, as well as request emergency services such as the police or ambulance services.

The public is being asked to use and share the JamCovid19 app to keep themselves and their loved ones informed and coordinated with national efforts.

The JamCovid19 App is now available for download on Android devices via the following link https://tinyurl.com/JAMCOVID19.

The app has been available on iOS devices for almost a month

The application, developed through a public private partnership with Amber Group Limited, is an easy-to-use, centralized source for Government of Jamaica COVID-19 information and services.

With many Jamaicans still overseas, those who wish to return home are asked to use the immigration/travel tab within the app to register for the Government’s controlled re-entry programme. This entire process from application to approval to completing the immigration and customs declaration is managed online through the app.

The Government wishes to assure Jamaicans that we care about you and that through smart and responsible behaviour, we will overcome COVID-19.