TAJ Adjusts Business Hours for Its Offices in Manchester

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that effective today, Monday January 25, 2021 its business hours have been adjusted in response to the enhanced COVID-19 measures revising the nightly curfew time to 7:00 p.m. in the parish of Manchester.

As a result, effective today Monday, January 25, 2021 and for the next two weeks, the Mandeville and Christiana Tax Offices will now open to the public from 8:30a.m. to 3:00p.m. (Mon-Fri). The TAJ Business Office located at 3 ½ Caledonia Road will however close at 4:00pm (Mon-Fri).

TAJ will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus. This means:

Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear

Increased cleaning and sterilizing of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

Hand sanitization regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ’s operations

Mandatory wearing of masks to be allowed entry

Taxpayers are advised to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet.

Customers are being reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of Property Tax, Traffic Tickets, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee and Driver’s Licence Renewal Fee. Additionally, customers may make certain payments via TAJ’s Mobile App or by using NCB Bill Pay.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.