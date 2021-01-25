Enhanced COVID-19 Measures For Manchester

The Government has announced enhanced coronavirus (COVID-19) measures for the parish of Manchester for two weeks from January 25 to February 8.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Monday (January 25).

He said that “Manchester has seen a rapid increase in cases with 125 new cases between January 10 and 24. In addition, the cases are spread across the parish with over 30 communities affected”.

“There is non-compliance [with] infection prevention and control measures, as many persons are not wearing masks and there is more crowding and gatherings that are observed on the ground by the surveillance team,” he added.

The parish of Manchester accounts for 11.3 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island over the last two weeks, and 5.3 per cent of total cases to date.

In keeping with the Disaster Risk Management Act, the curfew hours for Manchester will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Persons will be allowed to move about between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day.

“During the period, gatherings in a public place should not exceed 10 persons and markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres are only allowed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.,” Dr. Tufton said.

Additionally, between January 25 and February, 8, public transportation authorised by the Transport Authority Act, will be allowed to operate between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

No passengers should be transported between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Dr. Tufton said that the Ministry also has concerns about St. James and St. Ann, and will continue to monitor those parishes through the public health teams.