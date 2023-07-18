TAJ Addressing Online Service Disruption

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is aware that taxpayers continue to encounter challenges when attempting to conduct business via its tax portal (www.jamaicatax.gov.jm) due to a technical issue. The revenue authority’s teams and service provider have been working assiduously to resolve the issue by the end of the business day.
The issue which began impacting TAJ’s online system since yesterday has resulted in several online services being forced offline. However, there has been a full restoration of the cashiering system, which has resulted in the resumption of collection services. Clients doing business with the Authority online, will continue to experience disruption of their online business experience, however every effort is being made to fully restore these services as soon as possible.
Taxpayers visiting a Tax Office are advised that they may experience service delays, as other online systems continue to be directly affected by the technical issue. Persons will however be able to make payments at any Tax Office as they would usually do.
Tax Administration Jamaica apologises for the inconvenience caused by this service disruption and assures taxpayers that all steps are being taken to restore services in the shortest possible time, and further updates will be made available through the media.
For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm