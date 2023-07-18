JIS News
  Temporary Closure of Port Morant Health Centre to Facilitate Renovation

July 18, 2023

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Monday, July 10, 2023: The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) wishes to advise the public that the Port Morant Health Centre in St. Thomas is temporarily closed to facilitate renovation works for 8-12 weeks.

During the closure, residents of St. Thomas will have access to services at the following locations:

Service Location Day
Curative Services Bath Health Centre

Morant Bay Health Centre

 Tuesdays

1st and 2nd Thursdays

4th Thursdays (Only when there is a 5th Thursdays)
Dressing Bath Health Centre

 

 Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays
Child Health Bath Health Centre

 

 1st Mondays, 1st Fridays and 3rd Mondays
Antenatal Bath Health Centre

 

 1st Wednesdays, 2nd Wednesdays and 4th Wednesdays
Postnatal Bath Health Centre

 

 3rd Wednesdays and 4th Mondays
Family Planning Bath Health Centre

 

 2nd Fridays, 3rd Fridays and 4th Fridays
Nutritionist Bath Health Centre

 

 3rd Mondays
Environmental Health Morant Bay Health Centre Mondays to Fridays
Pharmacy Morant Bay Health Centre Mondays to Fridays

 

The opening hours at the Bath Health Centre are Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and at the Morant Bay Health Centre on Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

