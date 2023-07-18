  Temporary Closure of Port Morant Health Centre to Facilitate Renovation

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Monday, July 10, 2023: The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) wishes to advise the public that the Port Morant Health Centre in St. Thomas is temporarily closed to facilitate renovation works for 8-12 weeks.
During the closure, residents of St. Thomas will have access to services at the following locations:
|Service
|Location
|Day
|Curative Services
|Bath Health Centre
Morant Bay Health Centre
|Tuesdays
1st and 2nd Thursdays
4th Thursdays (Only when there is a 5th Thursdays)
|Dressing
|Bath Health Centre
|Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays
|Child Health
|Bath Health Centre
|1st Mondays, 1st Fridays and 3rd Mondays
|Antenatal
|Bath Health Centre
|1st Wednesdays, 2nd Wednesdays and 4th Wednesdays
|Postnatal
|Bath Health Centre
|3rd Wednesdays and 4th Mondays
|Family Planning
|Bath Health Centre
|2nd Fridays, 3rd Fridays and 4th Fridays
|Nutritionist
|Bath Health Centre
|3rd Mondays
|Environmental Health
|Morant Bay Health Centre
|Mondays to Fridays
|Pharmacy
|Morant Bay Health Centre
|Mondays to Fridays
The opening hours at the Bath Health Centre are Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and at the Morant Bay Health Centre on Mondays to Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.