Support Underscored as Key for Victims of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and other relevant stakeholders are being encouraged to remain steadfast in aiding victims of domestic and gender-based violence (GBV).

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, notes that the leaders of special police units dealing with these issues must constantly evaluate whether the strategies, operational decisions and use of resources at their disposal are helping to create a professional, sensitive and unrelenting response to the needs of victims and their families.

He was speaking recently during a five-day Regional Knowledge Exchange on Operational Command of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the Caribbean workshop, at the AC Marriot Hotel in Kingston.

Mr. Mayne said a victim-centred approach to gender-based policing must be equally focussed on confronting potential and existing perpetrators, with a view to having them desist from anti-social behaviour and violence.

Additionally, he said balanced approaches must be developed to create a change in the perpetrators’ attitude.

“This change involves the use of therapeutic measures and strong sanctions, wherever necessary. For without that focus on the perpetrator as the producer of violence, we are not fulfilling our responsibilities to the victim,” Mr. Mayne emphasised.

He pointed out that the establishment of dedicated domestic and gender-based violence units is no longer just a good practice or luxury for police services.

“They are now a necessity for effective service delivery for victims,” the State Minister further said.

Mr. Mayne noted that while victims of domestic and gender-based violence and their families often feel isolated, JCF personnel and other stakeholders dealing with these matters should reassure them that they are not alone.

“I can think of no other citizens more in need of knowing they are not alone. Inherent in these types of violence is the pull towards isolation and distancing from the society. Domestic and sexual violence units must be the most active and responsive tool of the State for bridging that gap,” he maintained.

Over the last five years, police statistics show that the number of domestic violence cases reported increased by almost 100 per cent, from 4,042 to 8,061.

This upswing has been attributed to increased reporting rates among victims and survivors as well as greater incidence in this category.

Against this background, Mr. Mayne said public servants, like the police, must be defined by their ability to empathise with the citizens they serve.

“Empathy, in this instance, is listening and communicating in a non-judgemental and emotionally sincere manner that reassures members of the public that they are not alone in their suffering or distress.

We must start from a common platform and that should be excellence in service delivery,” he said, while highlighting the recently unveiled Service Excellence Policy for the Public Sector.

The Policy, which was launched by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, outlines key principles and minimum standards for all Government entities, as well as the mechanism by which service excellence will be institutionalised in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).