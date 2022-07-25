PHOTOS: Governor-General and Lady Allen Attend Jamaica Defence Force Drumhead Church Service

JIS News
home » JIS News » Governor General
Photo of the day
Their Excellencies, Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (third left) and Lady Allen second (left); Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Executive Officer, Brigadier Markland Lloyd (left); and other congregants stand in observance of the JDF’s Standard Presentation. The procession was held during the JDF’s National Drumhead Church Service at Curphey Barracks, Up Park Camp, St. Andrew, on Sunday (July 24).
Click to view more
Latest stories
JIS Think Tank
July 25, 2022
Youth
National Security
Coronavirus
JIS radio
July 25, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 25, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 25, 2022
Duh Road | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts