Support for Greener Maritime Sector

Jamaica supports the green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future, while working together with numerous partners to ensure cohesiveness.
In his message to mark World Maritime Day (WMD), which was observed on Thursday, September 29, Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, highlighted the importance of enhancing the conversation for a greener, more equitable and more sustainable maritime future.
Minister Shaw was speaking against the background of the theme for WMD 2022: ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’, which he said, signifies the pathway to actualising the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
He cited the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as SDG 13 on climate action, SDG 14 on sustainable use of the ocean and marine resources, SDG 9 in industry innovation, and SDG 17 on the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve all goals.
Minister Shaw argued that the use of technology is the driving force behind many economies and sectors and that the Maritime sector is no different.
“We must develop and implement new technology to work towards our goals of having greener, safer and more sustainable maritime spaces,” he said, while pointing out that green ship technology adopts procedures to decrease emissions, consume less energy, and be more efficient.
The Minister said it is imperative for Jamaica, as a maritime State, to support and implement mitigation strategies to reduce the maritime transport carbon footprint and support other countries in developing strategies to meet a common goal.
“The challenges are many and include climate change, marine litter and preserving biodiversity. Under this year’s theme, Jamaica seeks to highlight the ways in which we can contribute to address these challenges through collaborative efforts and new technology,” he noted.
The Minister pointed out that the Government, being mindful of the fact that more than 90 per cent of Jamaica’s trade is conducted by sea, recognises the importance of the Blue Economy in spurring economic growth and development.
“As a Small Island Developing State, the ocean is an invaluable resource for Jamaica that is full of potential for economic growth and job creation. In most cases, the ocean spaces over which we have jurisdiction are many times larger than the land mass of the countries. In Jamaica’s case, the exclusive economic zone is 23 times our land mass,” Mr. Shaw pointed out.
He said it is, therefore, important to preserve the maritime space, through partnership and joint efforts.