Residents of Ocho Rios to Benefit from Free Medical Camp on Oct. 2

Residents of Ocho Rios in St. Ann will benefit from a free medical camp being organised by the High Commission of India in Jamaica, on Sunday, October 2.
The camp is slated for the Ocho Rios Primary School, 47 Milford Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is being hosted in partnership with the Jamaica Council of Churches, Indian community doctors, and Indian Pharma Companies.
The services, to be administered by the community doctors, will include free medical consultation, blood pressure, diabetes and checks, and medication.
Persons attending will be required to adhere to coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines and protocols.
The camp will be the seventh organised by the High Commission since the start of the year.
A release from the High Commission said the event is being held in recognition of the 153rd anniversary of the birth of Indian social activist, Mahatma Gandhi.
Mr. Gandhi is one of the 20th century’s greatest political and spiritual leaders and was honoured in India as the Father of the Nation. He was born October 2,1869 and died on January 30, 1949.