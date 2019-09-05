PHOTO: Suction Machine Handover at Bustamante Children’s Hospital

Six new suction machines were donated to the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Wednesday (September 4) by the charity organisation, Caribbean Heart Menders Association. After the handover, President, Caribbean Heart Menders Association, Carlene Nugent (left), demonstrates how one of the new suction machines will be used to clear a child’s airway to (from second left) Regional Director, South East Regional Health Authority, Maureen Golding; Chief Executive Officer, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Camile Wallen-Panton; Director of Nursing Services, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Beverley Senior Berry; and Parish Manager, Kingston and St. Andrew Health Services, Anthony Wood.