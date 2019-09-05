PHOTO: Suction Machine Handover at Bustamante Children’s Hospital

Six new suction machines were donated to the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Wednesday (September 4) by the charity organisation, Caribbean Heart Menders Association. After the handover, President, Caribbean Heart Menders Association, Carlene Nugent (left), demonstrates how one of the new suction machines will be used to clear a child’s airway to (from second left) Regional Director, South East Regional Health Authority, Maureen Golding; Chief Executive Officer, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Camile Wallen-Panton; Director of Nursing Services, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Beverley Senior Berry; and Parish Manager, Kingston and St. Andrew Health Services, Anthony Wood.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third right), highlights a point while fielding questions from media personnel during a press conference at Jamaica House on Thursday (September 5). The press conference was held to announce a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the parishes of Clarendon and St. Catherine. With the Prime Minister (from left) are Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade; and Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte.
