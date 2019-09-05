PHOTOS: G-G and New Zealand High Commissioner

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third right), highlights a point while fielding questions from media personnel during a press conference at Jamaica House on Thursday (September 5). The press conference was held to announce a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the parishes of Clarendon and St. Catherine. With the Prime Minister (from left) are Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade; and Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte.

