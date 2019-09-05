JIS News
PHOTOS: G-G and New Zealand High Commissioner

September 5, 2019
Written by: Ainsworth Morris
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), welcomes the High Commissioner of New Zealand to Jamaica, His Excellency Anton Ojala, when he visited King’s House on Tuesday (September 3).
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), speaks with the High Commissioner of New Zealand to Jamaica, His Excellency Anton Ojala, at King’s House on Tuesday (September 3).