Successful Inaugural Staging Of ‘Furr Wi A Come From’ Cultural Extravaganza

The inaugural staging of Trelawny’s ‘Cultural Extravaganza’ in Falmouth, on October 12, has been hailed as a success, and plans are already being made to expand next year’s renewal.

The one-day event was staged by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) in collaboration with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, under the theme – ‘Furr Wi A Come From’.

It formed part of ongoing celebrations marking Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

‘Furr Wi A Come From’ showcased the post-independence history of several government departments and agencies, as well as talents from schools across Trelawny.

JCDC Parish Manager, Beverly Edwards-Stewart told JIS News that the cultural extravaganza was conceptualised by Municipal Corporation Chairman and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C. Junior Gager, after the successful Jamaica Day celebrations in February 2022.

The concept snowballed into a parish event, incorporating agencies chronicling their pre- and post-independence journeys.

“I came up with the name ‘Furr Wi A Come From’ because I wanted each agency to indicate [their journey], by way of display items. I also wanted agencies to come and display items that will indicate Jamaica’s journey, because we are still observing the 60th Anniversary of Jamaica’s [Independence],” Mrs Edwards-Stewart informed.

She pointed out that “we had an overwhelming [support]. It really exceeded our expectations; all our objectives were met.”

For his part, Councillor Gager also saluted the support from all participants, especially the major sponsors – Trelawny Co-operative Credit Union and Hampden Estate Rums.

“Education-wise, it [had all the elements] we wanted, because it captured from the young to the old. The major part of the sponsorship came from the Credit Union, and we are so grateful to them… and of course… the various agencies [that] came out. Custos (Hon. Hugh Gentles), from the Justice Centre, came on board. We want to say thanks to [Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern], Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert,” he added.

The event, which was staged to coincide with the visit of two major cruise ships, resulted in scores of passengers disembarking to join the celebrations.

It featured displays of domestic, commercial and security services artefacts from participating agencies along with traditional culinary and cultural presentations.

Mayor Gager indicated that there are plans for the cultural extravaganza to become a calendar event.

“What we want to do now, is to make it a yearly event. We will expand it some more [to include the yam farmers]. We want cane juice and… we want to introduce another set of entertainment in the afternoon for the after-work crowd, and we will have some souvenir items for sale for our visitors,” he added.

It is hoped that the planning and celebrations in 2023, will involve the participation of natives of Trelawny at home and in the Diaspora.

The event attracted the participation of the Office of the Custos of Trelawny, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Human Employment and Resource Training / National Service Training Agency Trust (HEART/NSTA Trust), National Land Agency (NLA), National Works Agency (NWA), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Trelawny 4H Clubs, and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Several educational institutions provided entertainment, inclusive of dialect poetry, and traditional songs and dances.

They included William Knibb Memorial High School, Troy High School, Salt Marsh Primary and Infant School, Ulster Spring Primary School, Freeman’s Hall Primary and Infant School, Lowe River Primary and Junior High School, Albert Town Primary School, and Troy Primary School.