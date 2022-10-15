Montego Bay Welcomes Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie

President of the Crown Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, received the symbolic Key to the tourism capital, Montego Bay, on Saturday (October 15).

The Prince, who is the grandson of late Ethiopian Emperor, Haile Selassie, was presented with the key by Montego Bay’s Mayor, Councillor Leeroy Williams, during a ceremony at the St. James Municipal Corporation, amidst cheers from enthusiastic members of the Rastafarian community.

Prince Ermias arrived in Jamaica on Thursday (October 13) as special guest of the Government for National Heritage Week, being observed from October 9 to 17.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who attended with a Government delegation, said Jamaica’s long and rich history with Ethiopia makes the Prince’s visit even more special, while noting that his grandfather remains an iconic figure among many Jamaicans, notably the Rastafarian community.

“It is really my pleasure to welcome Prince Ermias on what is truly an historic day. I am so happy to also have members of the Rastafarian community in attendance, especially those who were a part of the Coral Gardens atrocities… who I know today means a lot to,” she added.

The Coral Gardens atrocities refer to a series of events occurring in St. James on Good Friday, 1963, that resulted in a confrontation between the security forces and Rastafarians, for which the State extended a public apology.

Mayor Williams, for his part, said Jamaica is proud to host the Prince, noting that “similar to his grandfather, Emperor Haile Selassie, Prince Ermias is a dear friend to the Jamaican people, and is admired and loved by Jamaicans, particularly the Rastafarian community.”

“Our great admiration, as a municipality, declares that a symbolic key to the City of Montego Bay be presented to His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie for his outstanding contribution to the education and humanitarian development of the people. With this symbolic gesture, may you always feel welcome to our lovely city of Montego Bay,” he added.

Prince Ermias, in thanking the Government for “its wonderful hospitality”, said his family and the people of Ethiopia are cognizant of the love that “has been bestowed upon us” by the people of Jamaica.

He added that “this is a big moment which I will treasure all my life; now that I have the key, I hope to come more often.”

Members of the Rastafarian community also performed a rendition of the ‘Lion of Judah’ for the Prince and his delegation, who later met with members of the Coral Gardens Benevolent Society in Norwood, St. James.