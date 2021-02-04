Submit Infrared Thermometers To BSJ For Accuracy Checks

Manufacturers and distributors of infrared thermometers, as well as individuals and companies using these devices, are being asked to submit them to the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) for calibration and accuracy checks.

The infrared thermometers are used to carry out temperature checks as part of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We urge the entities to respond to the calls,” said Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw.

He was addressing Tuesday’s (February 2) sitting of the House of Representatives.

Manufacturers, distributors and importers of hand sanitisers are also being asked to take in samples of the products to the BSJ for testing.

Minister Shaw said that as of January 31, 2021, there are 68 compliant hand sanitisers on the market.

In addition, eight importers of hand sanitisers and five local manufacturers were registered with the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA).

The Government has strengthened the inspection, monitoring and enforcement activities in response to the pandemic through the NCRA.

Consumers are being encouraged to visit the NCRA’s website, www.ncra.org.jm, for the list of compliant sanitiser products.

Suppliers of hand sanitisers are registered when there is compliance with conformance testing against the standard and good manufacturing practices observed.

“Over 104,000 products were detained at ports of entry, and after inspection, testing and analysis, 54,000 were compliant and released for sale. Over 176 samples have been assessed for compliance to date,” Mr. Shaw told the House.