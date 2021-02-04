Gov’t Committed To Plan Secure Jamaica – Dr. Chang

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the Government is even more driven to pursue Plan Secure Jamaica, which provides a comprehensive and holistic approach to tackling crime and ensuring a safe and secure society.

“Plan Secure Jamaica is the most coordinated, inclusive and enduring security programme that has ever been introduced in Jamaica. It is geared towards creating a safe, secure, cohesive and just society, thereby setting a key condition for increased and sustained growth and prosperity,” he said.

The Minister was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (February 2).

He said that in furtherance of this goal, efforts are centred around 10 strategic focal areas and supported by six strategic objectives, which are being delivered on.

These are strengthening the national security architecture; strengthening the criminal justice system; enhancing youth and community development; protecting and securing borders, maritime space and key sectors of the economy; strengthening national integrity systems; and increasing and sustaining public support for law enforcement and public order.

The estimated cost of implementing the security programme is $176 billion or US$1.2 billion over seven years, starting financial year 2016/2017 to fiscal year 2022/2023.

“We are projected to spend approximately U$346.7 million up to 2022/23, but of course, we may have some pushback this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Chang told the House.

“This is the first Government to put in place such a robust security plan, with the necessary institutional arrangements to ensure a sustainable, whole-of-government approach to the social investment and social transformation component of crime-fighting,” he noted.

Dr. Chang said that the Government is delivering on its commitment to strengthen the national security architecture by improving police communication; renovating police stations and police facilities; the rollout of the JamaicaEye cameras; the use of new technology equipment; establishing new forensics, ballistics and DNA facilities; setting up rapid response teams, among others.

Dr. Chang pointed out that as a result of these strategic investments, Jamaicans are beginning to see the significantly improved intelligence and investigative capacity of the Force, and will continue to see reduced lag time between the committal of a criminal offence and police apprehension.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang told the House that the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s Department have been engaged to develop key pieces of legislation aimed at transforming the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) into a more modern, professional unit.

“We have indicated clearly to the Crime Consensus Committee that I have engaged extensively with the Minister of Justice, who has responsibility for elements of getting legislation done, and the Attorney General’s Department,” he informed.

He noted that the Ministry has reorganised its own policy team and “we are now pushing aggressively and will ensure that those pieces of legislation will be brought to the House this year, starting this quarter”.

Among the pieces of legislation on the agenda are the proposed new Firearms Act, amendments to the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, popularly called the ‘anti-gang’ legislation, and regulations for the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency.