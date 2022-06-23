Submit Designs For Jamaica 60 Float And Street Parade

Designers of floats, costumes and music trucks will have the opportunity to show off their skills at the upcoming Jamaica 60 Emancipation and Independence celebrations.
The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is inviting talented Jamaicans to submit designs for a Float Parade to reflect the Jamaican experience. The theme for the float parade is ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Peace, Love and Unity’.
Interested persons can submit their designs in JPEG or PDF format via email to: mcges2021@gmail.com or call 876-553-0550 or 876-978-7654 to register or to seek further information.
Persons whose designs are selected in the categories of Float, Costume Group and Music Truck will receive an honorarium of $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her recent contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, announced that Emancipation Day (August 1) will see the return of the Float and Street parade, which will feature “spectacular floats, eye-popping costumed groups and a range of exciting performing elements”.
Minister Grange said that the Float Parade, which will start at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Hope Road, will be on show from July 30 to August 6 and end at the National Stadium Car Park.
“We will welcome the return of masquerade bands, Jonkunu and effigies in honour of our national heroes and cultural icons,” she told the House.
Entertainment Coordinator at the Jamaica 60 Secretariat, Orlando Sinclair, said that the float parade will have a “carnival-type atmosphere with floats representing our culture and experiences”.
He pointed out that the designs will not be restricted to a period in the history of Jamaica.