Submissions Invited For Harmony Beach Park Social Media Video Competition

Members of the public are invited to participate in the Harmony Beach Park Social Media Video Competition.

Submissions are open until Friday, October 29 at 4:00 p.m.

The competition is being done as part of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) Hero’s Welcome promotion, which provides discounts at select attractions until month-end.

Acting Marketing Manager, UDC, Jodi-Ann Reid, in outlining the competition format to JIS News, said that parents are being asked to record a video of their child, aged four to eight years, telling who his/her hero is and why.

“The video is to be no more than 60 seconds and parents are to share this video on their social media [Instagram] and tag the UDC and Harmony pages to enter,” said Ms. Reid.

She informed that the video with the most ‘likes’ wins and will be announced on the UDC and Harmony Beach Park’s Instagram pages on October 30. The winner will receive a free play date and picnic at Harmony Beach Park, which is located in Montego Bay.

Meanwhile, Ms. Reid told JIS News that activities such as yoga, workout and beach aerobics sessions will be offered on October 30.

Persons are asked to register with Harmony Beach Park to participate in the yoga sessions.

The Harmony Beach Park is the UDC’s flagship project and reflects the Government’s thrust to expand green spaces in urban areas. The park was officially opened on May 21, 2021.